Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at $48,923,241.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,689. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

