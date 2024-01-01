Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $2,213,130.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,186,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 775,821 shares in the company, valued at $18,829,175.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $2,213,130.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 986,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,186,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,938,087 shares of company stock valued at $57,183,595. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 1.4 %

IOT opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

