Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SOI opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

