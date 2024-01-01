Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSEM

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.