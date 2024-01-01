Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,119. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

EA opened at $136.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

