Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Increased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL remained flat at $48.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

