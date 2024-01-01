Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.62. 1,228,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

