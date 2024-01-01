United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Raised by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $573.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average of $461.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.