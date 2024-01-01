United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.9% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock opened at $573.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $585.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

