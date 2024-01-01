United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UGA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $76.08.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

