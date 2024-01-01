Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) is Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,732,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,655 shares during the period. Ur-Energy makes up approximately 9.7% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.79% of Ur-Energy worth $19,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ur-Energy news, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $45,330.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,583 shares of company stock valued at $848,955. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN URG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.54. 2,406,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,145. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

