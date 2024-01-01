VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Reduced by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,925 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.