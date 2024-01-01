VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 4,350.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of VNM stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $545.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

