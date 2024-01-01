Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 11.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $161,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $170.40. 1,419,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

