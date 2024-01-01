Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $170.40. 1,419,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

