Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Cut by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.