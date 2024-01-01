Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Cut by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.