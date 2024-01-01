Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.90. 10,489,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.