Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.88. 860,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

