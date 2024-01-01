Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 188,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,663,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,026,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $310.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

