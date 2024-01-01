Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $310.88. The company had a trading volume of 860,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.