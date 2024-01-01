Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $310.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.