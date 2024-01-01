Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $48,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,153,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VGT traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $484.00. 533,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

