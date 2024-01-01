Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 4.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $484.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

