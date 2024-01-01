Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

VV traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.15. 871,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,112. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.10 and a 52-week high of $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

