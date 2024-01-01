Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VGLT opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.