Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $66,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.64. The stock had a trading volume of 703,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.