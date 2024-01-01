Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

