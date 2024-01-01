Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2,014.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.64. The company had a trading volume of 703,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average of $216.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

