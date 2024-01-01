Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

