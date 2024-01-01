Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.57. 85,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.69 and a 1-year high of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

