Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

