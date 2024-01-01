Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $114,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. 1,951,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

