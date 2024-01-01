Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,330. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.