Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Lowered by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

