Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $130,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 149,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.37. 4,316,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

