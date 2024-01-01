Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $336,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. 3,388,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,481. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

