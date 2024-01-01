Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.22. 4,188,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.07. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

