Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average of $221.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

