Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 869.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $149.50. 2,533,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

