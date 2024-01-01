Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives $86.67 Average PT from Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Melius assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

