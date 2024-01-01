Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

