Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 358,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of EVTL opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.47.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
