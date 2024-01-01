Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 358,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of EVTL opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

