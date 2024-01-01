Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Update

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 566,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DSP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,259. Viant Technology has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $431.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.