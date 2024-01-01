Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Update

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 566,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 131.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 427,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,259. Viant Technology has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $431.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.