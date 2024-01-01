Vicus Capital Acquires 1,576 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

GBIL opened at $99.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

