Vicus Capital Acquires 3,389 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,149,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 449,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

