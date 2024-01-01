Vicus Capital Acquires 341 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

