Vicus Capital Acquires 357 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 1.81% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

KCE stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.87. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $103.06.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

