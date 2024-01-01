Vicus Capital Acquires 8,028 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 458,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 183,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

NYSEARCA IBD opened at $23.59 on Monday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

