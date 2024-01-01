Vicus Capital Buys 11,127 Shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.92% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 1,514.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

MMIT opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $24.79.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

