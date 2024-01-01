Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,904,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $143.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.